Caesar still hasn’t given up on Maria, ready to face her in Ukraine — 90 Day Fiance fans are stunned

By
30th September 2019 2:01 PM ET
Caesar Mack on 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days
Maria dumped Caesar but he hasn’t given up yet. Pic credit: TLC

Last week on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Caesar got dumped. After Maria’s flight to Mexico was canceled, she told Caesar that she was tired of continuing the relationship. But that didn’t stop Caesar, who still believes that he is to blame for the breakup because Maria’s plane ticket reservation was canceled due to him not having the funds.

After five years, $40,000 spent and plenty of letdowns, Caesar still hasn’t given up hope. As he told the camera in the Before the 90 Days confessional, he still loves Maria and he’s hoping that she’ll give him another chance.

How will Caesar get that second chance though? He confessed to producers that, after getting dumped, Maria won’t even take his calls.

So rather than let Maria go and find a woman who might appreciate all he has to offer, Caesar tells production that he’s just going to have to head to Ukraine and try to win back Maria’s heart.

Most 90 Day Fiance fans know how this is going to end since spoilers about Caesar and Maria’s real situation have been circulating for months.

The prospect of Caesar running across the globe, chasing Maria, who clearly doesn’t want to be found, has Before the 90 Day Viewers in disbelief as many wonder when this story will end.

Quite a few Before the 90 Days viewers are ready for TLC to just end this already. Caesar puts on a great show but 90 Day Fiance fans just aren’t buying any of this.

No one wants Caesar to go to Ukraine in search of Maria. Not even Maria.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 

Shaunee Flowers

