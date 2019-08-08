Caelynn Miller-Keyes breaks her silence after Blake leaks text messages

Caelynn Miller-Keyes broke down to Blake Horstmann during Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, as she wanted to know why their hookup was a secret for everyone else. While Blake denied on the show that he had said to keep it a secret, Caelynn would later come to learn that Blake would do anything to clear his name.

During Tuesday’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise, Blake decided to share text messages on Instagram Stories of them talking about meeting up and having sex. The messages revealed that Caelynn wanted to hook up with Blake and that what she was saying on Bachelor In Paradise wasn’t exactly true.

Now, she’s breaking her silence with a simple photo on Instagram and a lengthy caption that reveals their relationship was much more than a hookup. Apparently, the two had been seeing one another for months and Facetiming each other regularly. As for Caelynn, she appeared to think they were in a relationship.

“I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place. Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing,” Caelynn Miller-Keyes begins in her Instagram post, adding that they didn’t just hook up once at a festival. She claims that they were much more than that.

“It’s clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our “relationship” was. We started talking months before Stagecoach. We FaceTimed every day and talked about potentially skipping paradise to be together. When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking. It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page,” she explains.

Now, Caelynn Miller-Keyes is saying that she’s upset that she’s being slammed for having sex with Blake and call him out on having sex with other women. Even though Caelynn’s behavior on Bachelor In Paradise could hint that she wants sympathy for being a victim of Blake’s playboy behavior, she’s denying that this isn’t the case.

“What infuriates me the most is that I’m being trolled for having sex because of what I’ve been through. I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy. I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it,” she concludes.

Hopefully, now that both Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Blake Horstmann have shared their sides of the story, it can slowly die down, so viewers can explore the other relationships in Mexico.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.