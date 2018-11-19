C. Thomas Howell on The Walking Dead: How The Outsiders actor made it on to the cast

Actor C. Thomas Howell appeared on the latest episode of The Walking Dead. It was just a cameo, but he was very recognizable based on his past acting work.

A report by FanFest stated that Howell is actually friends with Michael Cudlitz, who served as the director of this episode. Cudlitz was also formerly on the show, as the character Abraham Ford.

Abraham didn’t survive, as he ended up being one of the victims of Negan during that fateful episode. This could be considered a return of sorts, with Cudlitz spending some time behind the camera, rather than in front of it.

How badly do you miss Abraham? @Cudlitz is taking over the #TWD Instagram account tomorrow for the episode he directed! pic.twitter.com/M5KEzYaakD — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) November 18, 2018

Who was C. Thomas Howell on The Walking Dead?

Though his appearance was brief, described best as a cameo, C. Thomas Howell was shown as a horse-riding resident of Hilltop.

It turns out that this is why he got the role, as one scene called for an actor who could gallop a horse and speak while doing it.

It was a good choice by Cudlitz to seek to have Howell in the episode because even though he is quite recognizable, he fit right into the cast. Plus, he could even return at a later date if future episodes called for it.

C. Thomas Howell had a long list of acting credits before coming on The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 7.

They included parts in The Outsiders, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, and The Amazing Spider-Man. He was also in the TV series Southland for a number of years.

