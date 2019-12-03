Bull spoilers: Return date, winter finale details revealed

Bull spoilers about when the winter finale will air on CBS have been revealed. It also gives fans a return date for when the show returns after its Thanksgiving hiatus.

Unfortunately for viewers, the Monday night episode for December 2 is a rebroadcast of When the Rain Comes from Season 3. Then, on December 9, CBS will rebroadcast the episode called The Good One from Season 3.

When is Bull return date?

Season 4, Episode 10 of Bull will air for the first time on Monday, December 16. This episode is called Imminent Danger and it will serve as the fall/winter finale for the show. After that, it’s a long break until the first new episode of 2020.

I woke up laughing today… pic.twitter.com/8IX78HHL5N — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) November 29, 2019

Bull fall finale episode synopsis

According to CBS, Bull and his TAC team are going to participate in a pro bono murder cast. The network is also advertising that “it will take a Christmas miracle to win” the case. Good holiday plug CBS.

A lot is going to be taking place during this episode, including Bull (Michael Weatherly) having to deal with a judge that holds a grudge against him, Marissa (Geneva Carr) trying hard to have an office Christmas party, and Taylor (MacKenzie Meehan) starting up a new romance.

Other members of the Bull cast advertised to be a part of the new episode are Freddy Rodriguez as Benny, Jamie Lee Kirchner as Danny, and Christopher Jackson as Chunk.

As for the Bull guest stars, they will include Ahna O’Reilly as Erin Flemming, Vedette Lim as ADA Selma Rivers, Reed Birney as Judge Humphrey, and Brian McCarthy as Garrett Kurtz.

Thanks for tuning in tonight! What did everyone think of #Bull? pic.twitter.com/99xaLW0FLr — Bull (@BullCBS) November 26, 2019

Every indication is that this episode will have a holiday feel to it, giving the show a good send-off before the cast and crew take the holiday.

CBS will air two more repeat episodes after it on Monday evenings to close out the 2019 schedule before bringing Bull back for more new Season 4 episodes in winter 2020.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.