Buffie Purselle on Married to Medicine bio: Age, Instagram and family

Buffie Purselle joined Married to Medicine in Season 7 as a friend of the cast.

Buffie first appeared on Married to Medicine Season 7, Episode 4, titled Ballin’ on a Budget, which aired on Bravo on September 29, 2019.

Who is Buffie Purselle?

Buffie Purselle is a tax and personal finance expert from Atlanta, Georgia. She is the founder and managing member of Buffie the Tax Heiress, which offers tax, personal finance, and small business financial management consultancy services in the state of Georgia. She is a serial entrepreneur from a family of tax professionals, according to her bio page on Bravo TV.

According to her Linkedin page, Purselle attended Georgia State University, where she studied Accounting and Business Management.

She is believed to be in her 40s but her exact age is not known.

Buffie is also the founder of The Creative Artist Group that offers management and concierge services to the film and TV industry in Atlanta. She is the author of Crawl Before You Ball, a book that offers advice on how to break the cycle of poverty.

Buffie is married to Dr. David Purselle, an Atlanta psychiatrist licensed in seven states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Buffie helps her husband manage his medical practice, known as Georgia Psychiatric Consultants.

She and her husband also work together to manage their homes and rental properties.

Buffie is also a philanthropist. She is the Vice-Chair of the non-profit group known as Introducing Youth to Careers in Infrastructure.

Buffie and her husband play a big role in the lives of their nephews, Jalen, Aiden, and Terrence. They also have two dogs, a 3-year-old toy poodle named Louie, and a 1-year-old golden labradoodle named Prada.

According to Bravo TV, Buffie’s motto is: “If you look for the bad in people, you will surely find it.”

So she strives to focus on the good in the people she interacts with.

Buffie Purselle on Instagram

You can find Buffie Purselle here on Instagram where she has more than 25,000 followers.

You can also view her official website here.

Married to Medicine airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.