Bryson’s grandma calls 90 Day Fiance ‘the worst nightmare of my entire life’

Bryson’s grandma, Stephanie Woodcock, who also happens to be adult film star Diamond Foxxx, is getting a lot of screen time on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance but it doesn’t look like she’s enjoying all the attention.

After a second appearance on the TLC hit series, the @90dayfianceafterdark Instagram account, known for their often risque memes, commented on a picture of Bryson’s grandma hitting the weights.

He asked Diamond Foxxx, “What’s been harder to carry that barbell or so far the whole season 7?”

While others in the comments section laughed at his quip, Diamond Foxxx responded. She said, “The show has been my worst nightmare of my entire life.”

It’s not clear what has made this 90 Day Fiance experience a nightmare and Bryson’s grandma didn’t elaborate.

The adult film star’s presence on the show has caused quite a bit of chatter, though, as TLC viewers share their shock over the sheer volume of films with Diamond Foxxx credits. There are reports of over 150 films involving Woodcock, whom 90 Day Fiance fans have dubbed “porn granny” because of her age and proclivity to work in the “MILF” genre.

Quickly, Stephanie and Anny clashed after she peppered Robert’s fiancee with questions about her future plans and what kind of birth control she was using. And while plenty of viewers still hate Anny and think she’s only in it for a green card, Stephanie has definitely drawn criticism too.

Perhaps her appearance on 90 Day Fiance has been a “nightmare” due to fans digging into her background and asking questions about Bryson’s mom. Many want to know why she’s no longer in their lives and Robert claims that he doesn’t know where she is.

Whatever the reason may be, Stephanie Woodcock (aka Diamond Foxxx) has definitely been getting a lot of attention after just a few minutes on the show and it doesn’t look like she’s been enjoying all of it.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.