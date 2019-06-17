Bryshere Gray on Fox’s Empire: Everything you need to know about actor who played Hakeem Lyon

Bryshere Gray, who played Lucious’s youngest son Hakeem Lyon on Fox’s musical drama series Empire, was arrested for a traffic-related offense on Thursday, June 13.

Chicago police reportedly pulled Gray over while he was driving a 2014 Rolls-Royce in Chicago after they noted the license plate did not match the car he was driving. After pulling him over, they also found he was driving without a license or insurance.

However, he is no longer in police custody, according to USA Today.

Following news of the incident, fans have been searching for information about Gray, who has been the subject of multiple rumors, speculation, and false death reports, in the past.

If you are wondering exactly who Bryshere Gray is, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Bryshere Gray?

Bryshere Y. Gray was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 28, 1993, which makes him 25 years old. His mother’s name is Andria Mayberry. He has a sister named Brianna.

His parents divorced when he was a child and he moved with his mother to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended Overbrook High School where he played football, but after an injury when he was 16, he took interest in music.

He started his music career as a street performer before he met manager, Charlie Mack.

Between 2013 and 2015, he performed at Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival, Power 99FM’s Powerhouse concert and The Roots’ Picnic Festival. He also appeared at musical festivals as the opening act for top artists such as 2 Chainz.

As a rapper, he is best known by his stage name, Yazz The Greatest or simply Yazz.

He joined the cast of Fox’s Empire in 2015, playing the role of Hakeem Lyon, alongside Taraji P. Henson, Terence Howard, and Jussie Smollett.

Bryshere Gray is best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in Empire. Hakeem is Lucious (Terence Howard) and Loretha “Cookie” Lyon’s (Taraji P. Henson) youngest son on the show.

He is an ambitious and rising hip-hop star and has a good relationship with his big brother Jamal (Jussie Smollett). Although Hakeem was not originally on good terms with his mother, the two reconciled later.

Besides his role in Empire, Gray is also known for his role as Michael Bivins in the BET miniseries The New Edition Story (2017).

The miniseries which follows the R&B group New Edition, and Gray stars alongside Elijah Kelley as Ricardo Bell, Woody McClain as Bobby Brown, Algee Smith as Ralph Tresvant, Keith Powers as Ronnie DeVoe, and Luke James as Johnny Gill.

You can follow Gray here on Instagram. He has 1.3 million followers on Twitter.

Bryshere Gray’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gray is worth around $2 million.

Gray does not have a twin brother

Contrary to rumors that emerged on the internet in 2016, Gray does not have a twin brother. The rumor was sparked when a photo emerged online showing a young man who looked remarkably like him.

While it has been confirmed that Gray does not have a twin brother, he has a younger sister named Brianna.

Gray is not Jay-Z’s son

Another bizarre rumor that first surfaced some years back is that Gray is Jay-Z’s (Shawn Carter) secret son. The source of this particular rumor about Bryshere Gray is unclear, but some have suggested that it could be due to his skills as a rapper.