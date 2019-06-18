Bryan Craig on Grand Hotel: Is he an amputee in real life?

Monday night, soap opera fans may have recognized actor Bryan Craig on Grand Hotel. The new ABC drama made its debut and featured Craig, known for his time on General Hospital. He now plays an amputee named Javi Mendoza on the new series Grand Hotel, but is the actor missing a leg in real life?

Bryan Craig transitions from one GH to another

Craig was previously one of the characters on ABC’s longtime soap opera General Hospital. He portrayed Morgan Corinthos, the son of mob boss Sonny and Carly. His character was killed off tragically in a car bombing, as loyal GH fans know. That’s allowed him to take on some new roles.

The GH star was coming off back-to-back Daytime Emmy wins for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. He took on the guest role of Staff Sergeant Adam Coogan on CW’s Valor, an American military drama. That series was canceled after just one season, though.

Craig has now moved on to the promising new Grand Hotel, an ABC show with actress Eva Longoria among the cast and at the helm. Craig, Longoria, and the rest of the cast are certainly hoping that this one catches on with fans and sticks around.

Craig plays amputee Javi Mendoza on Grand Hotel

Bryan Craig is now amongst the Grand Hotel cast as amputee Javi Mendoza. He’s a war hero on the show. But is he an amputee in real life? The answer is no, but he went through preparations to make sure he could portray the role as accurately as possible.

Speaking with SoapHub last month, Craig talked about what went into getting ready to play Javi Mendoza on Grand Hotel.

“We did a lot of I did a lot of research and did some training,” Craig told SH. “We went to a prosthetics lab in Miami. We walked on the ramps people who have prosthetics used. We spoke to a lot of amputees.”

He added with regards to his preparation, “I spent a lot of time with a prosthetic on my leg. It’s not a green screen [or special effects]. It’s a prosthetic. There’s a lot of work that went into making it accurate. A lot of people think [it’s real].”

Craig also broached the topic of portraying sex on the show as an amputee character. He mentioned sex for amputees “is a very hard thing to kind of get into again and comfortable with.” However, he adds that the show sexualizes a character with a disability allowing viewers to see him “become comfortable in his own skin.”

Viewers can watch Bryan Craig as Javi Mendoza on Grand Hotel, Monday nights at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC.