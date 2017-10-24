Brutal murder of Ethan Walton and rape of Amanda Burney in new documentary

The brutal murder of Ethan Walton and rape of his fiancee Amanda Burney is the focus of a new documentary on Investigation Discovery.

Ethan was bludgeoned to death by Glendon Carl Gouker in September 2010 before he repeatedly raped Amanda not long afterwards.

She had been tied up but managed to flee from Gouker’s home across a field at night and reached a neighboring property where she summoned help.

When police arrived they found Ethan’s body stuffed into a 55-gallon drum, with cuffs around his arms and his ankles bound together by tape.

The pair had gone to Gouker’s property in Prague, Oklahoma, to talk about selling some of Ethan’s land. Gouker’s wife Michele Elisabeth Gouker, also his half-sister, was there when the attack took place and played a role in trying to stop Amanda getting away.

In August 2013, Gouker pleaded guilty to Ethan’s murder as well as rape, sodomy, kidnapping, and gun and drug charges.

His admission saw him agree to serve five life sentences plus another 70 years rather than face the death penalty. It came as part of a plea deal after he agreed to help police with two other crimes, including a previous rape in 1990, which he admitted, and a murder in 1992.

Michele Elisabeth Gouker pleaded guilty to kidnapping and unlawful possession of a controlled drug and was sentenced in September 2012 to 20 years for each crime, with her sentences to be served concurrently. She was released on probation in September 2017.

The documentary on Investigation Discovery is called Run For Your Life, and is part of the Dead Silent series.

Face-to-face with a sinister madman, and no one can hear you scream. Watch Dead Silent tonight at 10/9c. Posted by Investigation Discovery on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Dead Silent airs tonight at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.