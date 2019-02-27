Brooke Lynn Hytes Instagram: Toronto queen ready to win RuPaul’s Drag Race

Brooke Lynn Hytes is the first Canadian drag queen to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Even though she’s currently living in the United States, she grew up in Toronto and her entrance on the season premiere is all in the spirit of the Canadian Mounted Police.

Hytes is a trained professional ballet dancer, so expect some of that history to play a role on RuPaul’s Drag Race, whether on the runway or in her performances.

It appears that she’s going to dominate the competition when it comes to dancing, but it’s currently unknown whether she will struggle in the other areas, including comedy or acting. However, she is a success story, as she was a prestigious former Miss Continental pageant winner.

We learned a few things from her Instagram profile, including an apology that she wrote recently based on a previous post she had shared.

Back in 2013, Brooke Lynn Hytes had posted a photo and included the hashtag #blackface. She acknowledged her mistake and apologized, reminding everyone that she’s not a racist.

It will be interesting to see how this first Canadian queen will compete on the show. Based on her Instagram, she’s diverse and can be both fierce and soft with a touch of glam.

Brooke Lynn Hytes appears to be close friends with a RuPaul’s Drag Race alum, as she recently posed for a photo with Detox. Detox appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race during Season 5 and competed on All-Stars Season 2.

The responses to Hytes’ photo pointed out that Detox and Hytes look a lot alike. It’s uncertain where they met one another, but Detox has surely given Brooke Lynn plenty of tips and advice to win the crown.

Surely, Brooke Lynn Hytes will have all of Canada cheering her on during tomorrow’s premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Thursdays at 9/8c on VH1.