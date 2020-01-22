Brittany Renner on The Haves and the Have Nots: Instagram model played stripper who spiked Benny’s drink

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Fitness model and Instagram star Brittany Renner appeared on last night’s episode of The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN, titled Pray To Me.

She appeared on the show (Season 7, Episode 3) as a stripper at the club that Benny (Tyler Lepley) and Mitch (Brett Davis) visited. After the stripper left the stage, she talked to two bouncers who had been eyeing Mitch and Benny since they entered the club.

She glanced in the direction of Benny and Mitch and then approached them. She introduced herself to Benny and offered to give him a private dance. Benny declined at first but when she told him that the service was free, he accepted and retired with her to a private room.

As they left, Mitch noticed that the bouncers were watching and he felt uneasy. Meanwhile, in the private room, the stripper managed to spike Benny’s drink.

Mitch later asked another stripper for a free private dance but the stripper told him they don’t do anything for free. When he asked her why the other stripper offered Benny free service the stripper told him that the free service would cost Benny “way more than free.”

Read More Is Jeffrey leaving The Haves and the Have Nots?

Mitch then realized that Benny could be in danger. He went searching for Benny but he was missing.

The preview of next week’s episode showed Candace hitting Benny’s stripper while interrogating her about her brother’s whereabouts.

Many fans who recognized the actress who played the stripper as Brittany Renner took to Twitter to post comments.

Ok, so Brittany Renner is playing a stripper on The Haves & The Have Nots this episode?! pic.twitter.com/vdqJ9tU53X — #SkinCareBully | Sallie Mae of Skin Care (@CruzanChoklate) January 22, 2020

Tyler done gave Brittany Renner a job on #HAHN — The Dre Era (@TheDreEra) January 22, 2020

Man why they got Brittany Renner on The Haves and the Haves Not — A.🌹 (@AyeHump) January 22, 2020

If you’ve been wondering who Brittany Renner is, here is what you need to know.

Who is Brittany Renner?

Brittany Renner, a fitness model and Instagram star, was born in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, in February 1992. She grew up in Ocean Springs but later moved to Los Angeles, California where she became known as a fitness model, social media star, and actress.

She attended Jackson State University where she played soccer.

Renner has a sister named Lexie and a brother named Steven.

You can find her here on Instagram where she has more than 5.2 million followers. You can also find her here on Twitter where she has more than 429,000 followers.

She has appeared on TV shows, including The Real Blac Chyna and American Soul.

She is the author of the controversial tell-all book, titled Judge This Cover, published in October 2018. In the book, she talks about seven celebrity men she’s had sex with.

Although she used code names for the seven male celebs, Twitter fans concluded that the code-named celebs were Colin Kaepernick, Drake, Tyga, Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Casey Therriault, and Lil Uzi Vert, according to BET.

Brittany Renner Sleeping With Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Tyga, Trey Songz, Chris Brown & More; Tells Story on How Kaepernick Made Her Pay For Her Own Flights (Vids-Pics) https://t.co/bGSWCAEUNQ via @IAmKelvin201 pic.twitter.com/V3Mu1mBdD0 — Robert Littal (@BSO) August 30, 2019

So Brittany Renner smashed Drake, Chris Brown, Uzi Vert, Colin Kaepernick AND Trey Songz????? pic.twitter.com/xw0AjektPv — Parlay (@0bari1) October 18, 2018

Brittany Renner players:

Evan: Flag on the play (Colin Kaepernick)

Leon: Soul tie w/ a songbird (Trey Songz)

Frank: One & Done (Drake)

Ivan: Use your head (Tyga)

Solomon: Malpractice (Chris Brown)

Hector: Dancing with the Devil (Lil Uzi Vert)

Seth: Finding Oz (Casey Therriault) pic.twitter.com/yVrFNSDYG3 — Brianna (@_OnlyBDrakeford) October 16, 2018

People were amused when she admitted in the book that the celeb believed to be Kaepernick made her pay for her flights to come and see him.

The Haves and The Have Nots airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on OWN.