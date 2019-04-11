Brittani ‘B-Lashes’ Schwartz on Double Shot at Love: Will this Long Island native be too much for DJ Pauly D and Vinny?

Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz is looking for love on Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. She’s a Long Island native with a huge personality and over-the-top everything — including her false lashes, which she’s worn for so long that it earned her a nickname.
On Twitter, Brittani says “Firm believer of more is more” and she clearly means it. She even posted a photo of her Double Shot at Love premiere night nails and they are definitely fitting of her huge personality and willingness to do more.
@MTVShotAtLove “OHHHH YEAHHHH PREMIERE NAILS YEAHHH” 🇮🇹💎❤️@DJPaulyD @VINNYGUADAGNINO @495Prods pic.twitter.com/WVv3DTmAOG
— B-Lashess (@B_lashess) April 11, 2019
It even looks like her preferred partner from the Jersey Shore bachelors is DJ Pauly D if her fingernail art is a clue. She also dished to Life & Style about her first impression of Pauly.
“My first impression of Pauly was a phenomenal one. He came off very genuine, very kind and respectful of me,” she revealed. “Initially, I was excited, but I was also a little intimidated! It’s Pauly D! Like, I’m B-Lashes from Lake Grove, Long Island, and this is Pauly D.”
Of all the ladies looking to steal the heart of either DJ Pauly D or Vinny, B-Lashes definitely has a good shot. After all, she already looks and acts like she belongs with them on the set of Jersey Shore.
Will B-Lashes be what the Jersey Shore bachelors are looking for when it comes to love? We’ll have to tune in and see.
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.