Brittani ‘B-Lashes’ Schwartz on Double Shot at Love: Will this Long Island native be too much for DJ Pauly D and Vinny?

Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz is looking for love on Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. She’s a Long Island native with a huge personality and over-the-top everything — including her false lashes, which she’s worn for so long that it earned her a nickname.

On Twitter, Brittani says “Firm believer of more is more” and she clearly means it. She even posted a photo of her Double Shot at Love premiere night nails and they are definitely fitting of her huge personality and willingness to do more.

It even looks like her preferred partner from the Jersey Shore bachelors is DJ Pauly D if her fingernail art is a clue. She also dished to Life & Style about her first impression of Pauly.

“My first impression of Pauly was a phenomenal one. He came off very genuine, very kind and respectful of me,” she revealed. “Initially, I was excited, but I was also a little intimidated! It’s Pauly D! Like, I’m B-Lashes from Lake Grove, Long Island, and this is Pauly D.”

Of all the ladies looking to steal the heart of either DJ Pauly D or Vinny, B-Lashes definitely has a good shot. After all, she already looks and acts like she belongs with them on the set of Jersey Shore.

Will B-Lashes be what the Jersey Shore bachelors are looking for when it comes to love? We’ll have to tune in and see.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.