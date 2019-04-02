Bristol Palin quitting Teen Mom OG a joke? Maci Bookout says goodbye to cast member

Last night as Teen Mom 2 was airing, Bristol Palin shared an Instagram post where she announced she was leaving Teen Mom OG behind. This reportedly isn’t an April Fools’ Day joke.

Palin revealed on Instagram that the show wasn’t a good fit for her, as it took away her peace. She also revealed that no amount of money could get her to stay. Money doesn’t impress her and she feels that walking away from the show is the best thing to do.

In her post, she revealed that she wished the other girls on the show the best. Maci Bookout replied to her photo, essentially confirming that Bristol was leaving Teen Mom OG behind.

“Will definitely miss working with u pretty girl! Definitely still have to get the boys together! Xoxo,” Maci replied.

It’s possible that Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, and Amber Portwood already knew that she would be announcing her exit from the show before her Instagram post went live.

During Bristol’s single season of Teen Mom OG, fans saw her struggle with her marriage and divorce from Dakota Meyer. She has her son Tripp Johnston with her ex-boyfriend, Levi Johnston. She also has two children with Meyer, who were born in 2015 and 2018. After not being on the same page for months, the two decided to divorce.

While filming Teen Mom OG, Dakota continued to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder after serving his country. Bristol felt she wanted her then-husband to help more and couldn’t understand his struggles. Their marriage crumbled while they filmed, causing her to walk away from it all.

Now that Palin is walking away from the show, she’s walking away from a $250,000 paycheck. This is how much she was reportedly paid for her single season of the show.

Teen Mom OG is set to return to MTV later this year.