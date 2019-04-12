Bridezillas exclusive: Holly’s ‘idiot-proof prenup’ doesn’t go down well with her fiance

Watch an exclusive clip from tonight’s drama-filled episode of Bridezillas on WE tv — as bride-to-be Holly demands her fiance sign a prenup, which he flatly refuses to do.

It’s just two days before the wedding and, bizarrely, JerseyZilla Holly has NEVER raised the subject of a prenup with her man before. So it’s no surprise when he’s blindsided by the idea after she brings it up out of the blue on a car journey.

Is he up for it? Er, no. “You never know what’s going to happen,” says Holly to the cameras, “So I just think we need to do it.”

“You’re not going to make me sign this,” says husband-to-be, who Holly also manages to call an “idiot” while accusing him of being unable to read. “I’m not signing it,” he insists. “Oh he’s going to sign it,” she hits back. No he isn’t. Yes he is. No he isn’t. Yes he is. You get the idea!

It only takes a matter of minutes before the prenup conversation leads them spiralling down into a conversation about divorce. Alarm bells anyone!? Tune in tonight to see how it all unfolds!

Bridezillas: DIYZilla & JerseyZilla, airs tonight, Friday, April 12th at 10/9c on WE tv.