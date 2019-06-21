Bridezillas exclusive: Are these bridesmaids about to make a wedding go viral for all the wrong reasons?

Having a video from your wedding go viral is all the trend these days — but usually because your party has pulled off some sort of incredibly choreographed dance ensemble.

For bride-to-be Lessika on this week’s Bridezillas on WEtv it looks like her wedding dance could be about to make it big on social media for ALL the wrong reasons.

Watch our exclusive sneak peek from the episode below, as she oversees her bridesmaids as they practice their choreography and it’s, in Lessika’s own words, a “f***ing mess”.

None of them are able to keep the rhythm and one of them seems to be standing in a completely different direction to all the others.

Lessika tells producers: “My bridesmaids are not leaving the venue until they have this dance right. I don’t care if it takes all night, I know they have kids, but that’s their problem. I’ll lock them in.”

However, the bridesmaids are evidently pretty done with Lessika’s attitude, and one of them — Ashley — decides to incorporate flipping the bird at Lessika into her routine, telling producers: “I want to punch her in the face.”

She adds: “I’m not going to put up with her being a bitch, even if it was perfect and on point — the whole f***ing dance is stupid.”

Lessika is adamant that her wedding’s going to be viral-worthy, however, and tells them: “I am going viral — and this is what you guys want to go viral for? Is for…’oh my God these bitches can’t dance?'”

But will comments like that end up getting them motivated? Watch the clip below and tune in tonight to find out!

Bridezillas airs Fridays at 10/9c on WEtv.