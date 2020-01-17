Briana DeJesus talks pregnancy rumors, fans guess she’s talking about Kailyn Lowry

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus commented on pregnancy rumors this week on social media, just days after stories surfaced that her co-star Kailyn Lowry might be pregnant.

On Twitter, Briana revealed that if she ever got pregnant again, she would pull a Kylie Jenner. That means she wouldn’t say anything until she had already given birth. She also added that nobody enjoyed pregnancy in private anymore.

It didn’t take long before people started guessing she was talking about Kailyn. One fan stated that she wasn’t sure if Briana was talking about a particular pregnancy rumor or just talking general, but agreed that pregnancy should be a personal journey, not a public one.

There also seemed to be an agreement that pregnancy should only be announced when the mother was ready. So far, Kailyn hasn’t said anything about a fourth pregnancy.

Kailyn’s third pregnancy with Lux leaked before she was able to confirm it herself, and she expressed her frustrations on Teen Mom 2. She eventually confirmed the news on her blog.

One person thought Briana was calling Kailyn fat with one tweet, writing “burn” to a statement. In the tweet, Briana said she wouldn’t tell anyone about the pregnancy and explained she would just tell people that she was getting fat.

It’s no secret that Briana and Kailyn aren’t on good terms. After Kailyn divorced Javi Marroquin, Briana started dating him.

It didn’t take long for them to start talking about moving in together and possibly having more kids, but it hadn’t been that long since Briana gave birth to Stella.

The two would eventually break up, and while Briana and Kailyn remain on Teen Mom 2, Javi Marroquin is no longer filming the show at all.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.