Briana DeJesus slams Luis Hernandez after revealing Stella doesn’t have a passport

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus still isn’t happy about Luis Hernandez’s efforts when it comes to their daughter Stella. This morning, Briana revealed that she was planning a cruise for her family, which included a stop in Canada.

But she had questions about whether or not everyone needed passports to enter Canada. While one person suggested to simply take the passports just in case, Briana revealed that Stella didn’t have one – and then blamed Luis.

We all have passports except Stella cause her dad a piece of shit but I don’t wanna book a cruise if she can’t go — Bri Baby❤️ (@xobrianadej) December 10, 2019

While Briana didn’t go into details, she did label Luis a “piece of sh*t” and said that he’s the reason why Stella doesn’t have a passport. She also said that she wouldn’t book the vacation if the whole family can’t go.

According to the U.S. Department of State, parents must prove that they are the legal guardians of a child when applying to a passport for kids under the age of 16. That means Briana can’t apply for a passport without Luis – unless he didn’t have legal custody of Stella. Since they are both legal guardians of Stella, both signatures are required.

“Both parents/guardians must authorize the issuance of the child’s passport. The best way to do this is for both parents/guardians to go with the child in person to apply for the passport,” as per official guidelines.

Even though Briana is the primary caretaker of Stella, she’s unable to take her daughter out of the country without Luis’ consent.

As fans saw on this season of Teen Mom 2, Luis only reached out to Briana when he needed financial help. He didn’t make an effort to be there for Stella on her birthday, but he did make an effort to show up at Briana’s house when he needed to borrow $1,500 to get back into the trucking industry for work.

In the video below, Briana reacts to the news that Luis is asking for money.

She ended up sending him the money, even though her sister warned her that she may never see it again. But as Briana argued, it was an investment in her daughter’s future, as Luis working could provide more financial support for Stella.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.