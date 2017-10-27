Briana DeJesus in defiant Instagram post as confusion over Javi Marroquin relationship grows

Briana DeJesus has put up a defiant post on Instagram — as confusion over her relationship with Javi Marroquin grows by the hour.

The Teen Mom 2 star and her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband were revealed to officially be together earlier this week after Javi told People Magazine that the pair were dating.

However, a day later E! News said Briana told them in a text that “nothing was going on” — a claim that was backed up by her rep.

Briana has now left fans increasingly baffled after deleting pretty much all the photos — including pics of her and Javi and of the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming last week — from her Instagram.

Initially she just left one photo on her profile — of her two kids, six-year-old Nova Star and three-month-old Stella Star.

My beautiful girls. They give me life. A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Then last night Briana, who has received a lot of abuse online since Javi said they were dating, put up a cryptic post of a nun giving the finger, saying: “F***s I give? Nun.”

Gonna be a Nun for Halloween this year 😂 (no disrespect to the lord above) A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Oct 26, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

To add to the confusion she also changed her Instagram profile picture to one of Javi and her together. Her Twitter profile picture also shows the two side by side.

Lots of photos of Javi and Briana are also still live on his Instagram profile. .

Views 👨🏽👸🏽🌆 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

I have a 6 pack from laughing so hard these last couple of days #IMY #SCORPION #BAE #CHICKENFINGERS&BBQ #GAPING #BOUJEE #YOUCHANGEDINLA #PLAYTHATCARDIIIIB A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:26pm PDT

To make things even more perplexing, Bri recently said on Twitter she was planning to change her number and “go ghost”, in a message which has since been deleted.

However, last night and this morning she was back posting regularly on Twitter including with one message saying she was blocked from “every site known to man” except Twitter.

I am blocked on every site known to man except twitter….. something isnt right here lol — Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) October 27, 2017

Javi earlier this month put up a post alongside a picture of him and Kailyn at an event, saying he was happy at the place they were now in.

Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil. We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids 🙌🏻 @kaillowry #oneteam A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 13, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Last night he posted another picture of him watching Briana on screen during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. The caption? “Nobody really likes us except for us.”

Nobody really likes us except for us #views 📷: @acmayer_7 A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Oct 26, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.