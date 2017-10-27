Briana DeJesus in defiant Instagram post as confusion over Javi Marroquin relationship grows

Briana DeJesus has put up a defiant post on Instagram — as confusion over her relationship with Javi Marroquin grows by the hour.
The Teen Mom 2 star and her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband were revealed to officially be together earlier this week after Javi told People Magazine that the pair were dating.
However, a day later E! News said Briana told them in a text that “nothing was going on” — a claim that was backed up by her rep.
Briana has now left fans increasingly baffled after deleting pretty much all the photos — including pics of her and Javi and of the Teen Mom 2 reunion filming last week — from her Instagram.
Initially she just left one photo on her profile — of her two kids, six-year-old Nova Star and three-month-old Stella Star.
Then last night Briana, who has received a lot of abuse online since Javi said they were dating, put up a cryptic post of a nun giving the finger, saying: “F***s I give? Nun.”
To add to the confusion she also changed her Instagram profile picture to one of Javi and her together. Her Twitter profile picture also shows the two side by side.
Lots of photos of Javi and Briana are also still live on his Instagram profile. .
To make things even more perplexing, Bri recently said on Twitter she was planning to change her number and “go ghost”, in a message which has since been deleted.
However, last night and this morning she was back posting regularly on Twitter including with one message saying she was blocked from “every site known to man” except Twitter.
I am blocked on every site known to man except twitter….. something isnt right here lol
— Bri baby💋 (@_BrianaDejesus) October 27, 2017
Javi earlier this month put up a post alongside a picture of him and Kailyn at an event, saying he was happy at the place they were now in.
Last night he posted another picture of him watching Briana on screen during the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion. The caption? “Nobody really likes us except for us.”
Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.