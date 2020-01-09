Briana DeJesus denies getting pregnant to star on Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus recently got into a heated discussion with a Twitter follower over people joining the military. Briana posted that she was shocked to learn that people join the military for the benefits, and people quickly wrote to her about joining Teen Mom 2.

While some people wanted to start a healthy discussion, others jumped on her for criticizing people for joining the military to get benefits that they may not otherwise get, including health insurance.

One person tweeted at her about her role on Teen Mom, but then deleted the tweet. Before the tweet was deleted, Briana had the chance to reply, saying that she didn’t get pregnant to be on MTV.

Her defense had to do with people joining the military just for the benefits. The person tried to compare her job with MTV to that of people joining to serve the country.

Clearly, Briana didn’t see the comparison as being valid, inviting the follower to go off on her own rant.

But Briana is in an unusual situation with her MTV paycheck, having something that not many people have. Just over the holidays, Briana reflected on her situation.

Briana revealed to her fans that she knew she was blessed with her given situation, as she receives a paycheck from MTV, has a job, just built a house, and is starting her own business.

Even though she’s a single mother of two kids with two different men, she’s able to take care of them without any additional support from the men.

On Teen Mom 2, she talks about how she wants the dads to contribute in any way possible, including being there for the kids and contributing financially.

In the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, fans may finally be able to see Briana’s new house, as she has just completed it. She built it for herself, her kids, her mom, and her sister.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.