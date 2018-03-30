Brian Britton who killed his parents and brother spotlighted on Evil Lives Here

This episode of Evil Lives Here spotlights the murders committed by Brian Britton, who killed his parents and brother with a shotgun.

March 22, 1989, in the Town of Poughkeepsie, New York, and 16-year-old Brian Britton went on an early morning rampage, shooting dead his parents and his brother.

He then ran to his uncle’s house that was next door and said his dad was shooting everyone, his uncle immediately called the police.

When police arrived at the scene they found Britton’s 44-year-old father dead in the bedroom with a gunshot to the head. His mother was in the living room and had been shot in the chest, while his brother Jason was still alive but later died from his wounds. His 18-year-old sister Sherry had been shot twice but she pulled through and survived.

Police questioned Britton at his uncle’s house and arrested him soon after. Seemingly Britton had been arguing with his parents for weeks over his poor attendance at high school. He also had an obsession with the movie Rambo, starring Sylvester Stallone. Police found that his bedroom had posters from the movie, related magazines in addition to ammo pouches and even some smoke grenades.

At the time the Town Police Chief said:” I don’t want to say Rambo did this, but it surely played an important role here, absolutely.”

Britton was found guilty and sentenced to serve 25 year to life, though with the possibility of parole. His 25 years minimum sentence are now up and he has so far applied for parole three time, with his last unsuccessful attempt in 2017.

