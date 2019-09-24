Brian Bloss death: Love & Listings pays tribute to drone operator

Last night was the season finale for Love & Listings. As the newest VH1 series signed off, they paid tribute to the late Brian Bloss, who served as a drone operator for the show.
Bloss was just 32 years old at the time of his death. On July 16, Brian Bloss was found dead. At the time, True Crime Society reported that he had passed away after a “tragic accident.”
On Twitter, a friend of Brian Bloss reported that he died after an accident in Culver City, California involving a boosted board. Bloss was said to be riding when he hit a car and hit his head. He was said to have gone home, gone to sleep, and never woke up.
Our drone industry friend died last week after riding his boosted board in Culver City, he hit his head and then went home and never woke up. 🙁 #rip #brianbloss @bbloss8
An update later that month from the Los Angeles Medical Examiner revealed that Bloss died as a result of heroin use.
Bloss was a part of Hollywood for many years and began his work in film production back in 1987. He has worked as a drone operator, cameraman, and as a photographer for many reality TV series over the years. Aside from Love & Listings, his last project, he worked on shows including The Amazing Race, Drug Wars, and Swamp People.
According to Brian Bloss’ Instagram bio, he was born and raised in Colorado but called Los Angeles home in adulthood. On social media, he shared his personal photography, with many of his shots being breathtakingly beautiful shots of the night sky, such as this one below of The Milky Way over Chile.
The night before the eclipse @martin_heck and I setup up a few timelapses of the Milky Way. Before we started we decided to take a few self portrait. Overall I had a very successful shoot in South America and look forward to seeing how the play out in the film. Viewing the eclipse was a surreal experience. Your eyes and mind can’t perceive what is happening. Thankful to have gotten to experience it with Martin. After that we were granted access to the ALMA telescope array. Which is a very special and exclusive thing. Now I have a month of back processing to my trips. The last three months have felt like a dream. Now I should be back in LA for at least a week. If I’ve been saying let’s meetup when I am back then hit me up and let’s make it happen. Hope you had a good weekend🙌🏼 happy to be back in ‘merica 🇺🇸
The photo above was shared just nine days before Brian Bloss died. His time-lapse drone photography is just amazing and he built a following who loved to see his work.
Brian Bloss didn’t post much about himself prior to his death. He did pay tribute to his mother in the post below, where he shared a photo of them both.
It’s hard to express my gratitude and love for my mother. She is so much more then a mother to me. Always there for advice and invested in my success. She is a big part of the reason I am where I am today. To have a parent that truly let’s follow your dreams and passions is a blessing. She is always curious about my work and gets excited to see things I have worked on. She sparked my passion for adventure and travel. Always taking us on amazing trips, exposing us to incredible places and rich cultures. Although I am often far away you are always in my thoughts and my heart. @betco22 and I are very lucky to call you mom. Hope you have a wonderful mother’s day @pbloss510.
And here, Bloss can be seen doing what he loved — flying drones.
I am most happy when I am flying 🚁 The possibilities are only limited by your imagination and your control input 🕹 here is a shot of me flying the Inspire 2 in the Atacama desert in Chile 🇨🇱 I am so grateful for all the places my work takes me 🌎 Even more thankful for the legendary people I get to work with. Like the badass who took this shot @pablo_durana 📷 So humble yet so talented 🙏🏼 looking forward to working together again soon 🤘🏼 It was also awesome to work with the legend @drkanab 🌌 Of course I can’t forget @taylorfreesolo who brought us all together to work an amazing project🙏🏼 looking forward to the next time we head south 🇨🇱 • • • #sunset #SouthAmerica #Chile #Atacama #sanpedro #Volcano #Licancabur #Atacamachile #Atacamadesert #southamerica #i2 #SSD #inspire2 #x5s #djiinspire2 #ProRes #dronechile #droneoftheday #droneofficial #dronegear #polarpro #captureperfection
Brian Bloss had immense talent and it’s clear that he will be missed.
