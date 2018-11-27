Breakthrough at the Money Pit as chamber found on The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island team see a huge breakthrough at the Money Pit on this week’s episode — when results of seismic testing reveal the existence of a mysterious underground chamber.

The tests took place on last week’s episode of the History show, and saw a team from Eagle Canada fire off repeated explosions on the surface of the Money Pit area, eight at a time, 20 grams of dynamite each.

This week the results are in and new preview footage from the episode, as well as the official synopsis from History, reveals how the testing shows the existence of the chamber.

At one point Marty Lagina is shown asking the expert: “Is that consistent with a chamber?” To which he replies: “It is.”

Brother Rick says to an off-camera producer in a separate scene: “Now we have a target…a defined target.”

Preview footage at the end of last week’s episode also saw Rick reveal that the team would begin digging to find out what the anomaly is right away — and that not long after they start they find a large amount of wood. Rick says: “Maybe it is the old Money Pit.”

The episode, titled Depth Perception, also sees metal-detecting expert Gary Drayton and team member Jack Begley make a big discovery which suggests another Templar connection.

There have been a large number of possible Templar links to the island in the past, including the medieval lead cross found last season.

In the sneak-peek, footage hints at something being found on the island’s Lot 26, as Gary and Jack uncover an object on the shoreline which leads to Rick Lagina remarking: “If you can’t get excited about that, it’s time to go home!”

The episode description for this week reads:

The seismic results are in, revealing the existence of a mysterious underground chamber, while Gary and Jack make a discovery suggesting another Templar connection.

The episode description for next-week’s instalment reveals that the item may well be the oldest ever found on the island.

This week’s episode begins at 9/8c on History, and is preceded by a half-hour The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig special which sees Matty Blake interview the team to “take the viewer on a deep, behind-the-scenes dive into the mystery, and the process, of the 223 year old treasure hunt”.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.