Braxton Family Values Season 7 release date on WEtv: Here is when the show premieres

By John Thomas Didymus

16th March 2019 11:23 PM ET

Braxton Family Values Season 7 is coming and fans are excited. Following months of speculation that WEtv’s Braxton Family Values was ending after the sisters announced in the Season 6 finale that they were quitting due to dissatisfaction with their pay, it was eventually confirmed in January 2019 that the show was returning for yet another season and that all the Braxton sisters were on board.

With fans anticipating the return of Braxton Family Values for Season 7, we bring you everything you need to know about the upcoming season, including the release date on WEtv.

Braxton Family Values Season 7 release date on WEtv

WEtv has confirmed that Braxton Family Values Season 7 will premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 9/8c.

Drop it like it's hot. 🔥 #BFV is back THURSDAY April 4 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/YZOhtABdH8 — Braxton Family Values (@BFV_WEtv) March 16, 2019

Strike a pose. 📸 #BFV returns April 4 at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/x30gOK8xY2 — Braxton Family Values (@BFV_WEtv) March 10, 2019

Braxton Family Values Season 7 details

Braxton Family Values (BFV) premiered on WEtv in April 2011. The series follows the lives of the Braxton sisters Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and their mom Evelyn.

In June 2018, the sisters were supposed to film the second half of Braxton Family Values Season 6 in Atlanta, but only Traci showed up. The series was then forced to go on an indefinite hiatus amid rumors that the sisters were demanding better pay and wanted to renegotiate their contracts.

The remainder of the season started airing again on August 16, 2018.

Fans feared that Braxton Family Values would end after Season 6 when the sisters revealed during an emotional but frank session in the Season 6 finale — which aired in October 2018 — that they were quitting. Reports claimed that they were quitting over pay, although it was also reported that they were actually contracted to film until Season 9.

However, Traci indicated that she would continue as the only Braxton sister and that she would invite other celebrities, including Phaedra Parks, to replace her sisters.

Tamar later announced in a radio interview that she would start her own solo reality show based on her life and music. She appeared to confirm that her show with ex-husband Vince Herbert, Tamar & Vince, had ended.

She also appeared to walk back previous claims that she was done with Braxton Family Values. This led fans to begin speculating that the pay issue might have been resolved.

Following prolonged speculation about the future of Braxton Family Values, WEtv finally announced on January 11, 2019, that the show was returning for Season 7 and that the upcoming season would feature all Braxton sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and mom Evelyn.

WeTV Announces ‘Braxton Family Values’ Season 7 To Include All 5 Sisters https://t.co/878QUouS27 — ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) January 12, 2019

WEtv confirmed in February that the new season would premiere on Thursday, April 4.

Braxton Family Values has received positive reviews. Season 4 is the most-watched so far with an estimated 1.5 million total viewers.

Braxton Family Values will premiere on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 9/8c on WEtv.