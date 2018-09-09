Brandon Armstrong on Dancing with the Stars 2018: Meet the new pro

Brandon Armstrong is the newest professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars and he’s ready to take the dance floor in two weeks when the show returns.

Many fans may not recognize him, but this dancer actually has a past with the show. He won the first junior competition of Dancing With The Stars in Season 6 when he was partnered with Lindsay Arnold.

Armstrong, a country-music lover, also has a background in the church, and served a two-year mission for his church in Arkansas. He also previously told Just Jared Jr how he was adopted, his favorite food is mac and cheese with hot sauce, and he’s a huge mama’s boy, so look for his mom in the audience when the show begins.

But what else is there to know about the new pro on the show?

By the looks of his Instagram, Brandon Armstrong appears to fit right in with the other dancers on Dancing With The Stars. Based on his Instagram page it looks like he’s having a blast. In fact, he seems more than ready to knock down his competitors!

Who his celebrity partner will be remains to be seen.

But in good news for fans, Brandon Armstrong appears to be single — at least he was a few months ago when he shared a few photos of what appeared to be a party or a wedding.

In the caption, he revealed he was “single and ready to mingle”.

No word on whether he’s spoken for these days. And will he be able to come out of Dancing With the Stars a single man if he is?

Dancing with the Stars starts September 24 at 8/7c on ABC.