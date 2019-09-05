Brady Bunch stars and HGTV are giving you a chance to live like a Brady for a week

If you were fortunate enough to watch the iconic TV show, The Brady Bunch, you might have fantasized about living in that big house. A house with only one bathroom to share among six siblings. For one lucky family, that dream could become a reality.

Tying in with the premiere of A Very Brady Renovation next week, HGTV is giving away the chance to live like a Brady. The network is offering a 6-night stay at the newly renovated Brady Bunch house in L.A. from December 9-15, 2019.

As super fans all know, the “Brady House” located at 11222 Dilling Street is one of the most photographed homes in the United States. This fact made it a nuisance for the previous owners. Brady star Christopher Knight knows this fact all too well.

In 2002, Knight was shooting a TV special for the Travel Channel about the various buildings featured in TV shows.

“This woman who was living in the house devised a strategy,” Knight told Entertainment Weekly. “First, she put up a brick wall [around the front lawn]. And then she came out of the house while I was doing the stand-up, held a poster board in front of herself, turned the sprinkler on, and then went back in the house. That was her life. I had no idea there were that many people taking photos of the house.”

In July 2018, the three-bedroom home in Studio City was put up for sale for $1.885 million. The TV network HGTV bought it with plans to renovate it become the ultimate replica of the Brady family’s home.

In grand Brady tradition, all six of the former child stars of the original show, appear in the new series and do some of the renovations alongside the HGTV stars.

A Very Brady Renovation features the Brady siblings: Greg (Barry Williams), Marcia (Maureen McCormick), Peter (Christopher Knight), Jan (Eve Plumb), Bobby (Mike Lookinland) and the youngest one in curls, Cindy (Susan Olsen).

They are shown the ropes of renovation by “Property Brothers” Jonathan and Drew Scott; Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine from Good Bones; siblings Leanne and Steve Ford from Restored by the Fords; Jasmine Roth from Hidden Potential and Lara Spencer from Flea Market Flip.

HGTV reports that over 9,000 hours of the demo and renovation project were recorded for the show which included adding 2,000 square feet to the house without changing how the house appears from the street. This renovation was no easy task since the Brady home had two floors, but this house had only one.

The new show will feature every room of the house, including the kid’s bedrooms, the iconic bathroom, Mr. Brady’s den, Greg’s attic bedroom, and even Alice’s bedroom.

“HGTV left no stone unturned, creating a perfect replica of the home down to the horse statue next to the staircase and the stuffed animal giraffe in the girls’ bedroom,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV in a recent press release. “Viewers will be on the edge of their seats each week to see how we pulled it all off, and we can promise they’ll be transported back in time when they see the final result.”

A Very Brady Renovation premieres on Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on HGTV but there are only a few days left to enter “A Very Brady Contest.”

To enter to win the six-night vacation (including coach roundtrip airfare for the winner and up to six guests, an L.A. tour and $25,000 in cash), fans are asked to submit a “groovy” 30-90-second video explaining why they deserve the adventure.

The deadline to enter is Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 5 p.m. ET. Interested? Visit HGTV.com/Brady for the full details and official rules.