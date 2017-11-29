Box of d***s for Ozzy and Jack on their World Detour

This week on Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, the boys are in Kentucky where they are in for an eye-opener at a horse breeding ranch and lift the lid on a box of human penises!

Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack continue their tour of all that is weird and wonderful in America as they head to Kentucky and make a few eye-popping stops.

They visit a breeding ranch for jumpers and get to witness the manual collection of sperm from a horse. It involves a very big glove, a lot of lube and some WTF moments from Ozzy and Jack, they look equally horrified and fascinated by the spectacle.

Also on this episode they visit the medical oddities museum at Transylvania University, where Ozzy opens up a box containing some human penises. These were used to teach student about anatomy but any man is going to cringe seeing some dismembered members! Ozzy says what every guy watching will be thinking, “A box of d***s. F*****g hell!”

Ozzy & Jack's World Detour – Horse Breeding That is a massive gloveTune in to an all new #OzzyAndJack's World Detour TOMORROW on A&E! Posted by Ozzy & Jack's World Detour on Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour airs on Wednesdays at 10:01 PM ON A&E.