Bow Wow says sex was reason he and Angela Simmons couldn’t be couple

Bow Wow has told how sex was the reason he and Angela Simmons never made it to the “girlfriend and boyfriend” stage — despite breaking her heart a “million times”.

Angela bumps into the rapper, real name Shad Moss, on this week’s episode of Growing Up Hip Hop, and they question each other about why they never really speak any more despite being close in the past.

When she asks if he’s going to get married any time he says tying the knot is not something he’s “built for”. Angela then grills him about going silent on her after he got together with ex Erica Mena.

He says he’s now “done breaking hearts”, and acknowledges that he broke Angela’s heart “a million times” when they were younger.

Bow Wow later in the conversation then brings up Angela’s previous ‘no sex before marriage’ rule, and tells producers that he didn’t think a relationship between him and her could have worked because of that.

He says: “We never ever made it to the girlfriend and boyfriend stage. Her morals was kind of different to mine. You know, like, she was a virgin and I didn’t understand.”

