BottleKeeper on Shark Tank: Can these cousins get a deal?

Two cousins will pitch their product on Shark Tank this weekend, a product they call the BottleKeeper. The cousins from El Segundo, California believe they have found the solution to enjoy beers in the summer months without getting a warm beer after half an hour.

Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell have created a solution to keep a beer bottle cool by creating a canister with a neoprene lining and stainless steel design.

Not only does the canister keep the bottle cool, but it also protects the bottle from breaking should you drop it. The idea surfaced from the relatively new bottles that keep cold beverages cool upwards of 24 hours and hot drinks like tea hot for 12 hours.

The first product from BottleKeeper was shipped out in January of 2014, trying their hand a social media marketing. But it wasn’t until people saw the product in person that they fell in love with it. At the end of the year, the company made $60,000 over a two-week period.

The cousins are so confident in their product that they offer a full money-back guarantee. They’ll even pay for the shipping.

If you shop via their website, you can also get the bottle custom engraved with a laser. This allows you to personalize the bottle for yourself or as a gift, or buy in bulk for your company or family.

In the beginning, people could only get their product on their website, but now, they can also purchase them via Amazon. Here, these canisters retail for $39.99. You can also get a cheaper version, called BottleKeeper 1.0 for $29.99.

The product comes in three sizes. Standard 2.0, which can be found on Amazon, is designed for a 12 oz bottle, which is a standard beer bottle. You can also get the Stubby 2.0, which is made for the shorter and wider bottles, such as Sierra Nevada. But the biggest BottleKeeper you can get fits the 22 oz bottle.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.