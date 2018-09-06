Born This Way star Angel’s diagnosis: All you need to know

Angel Callahan married Cristina Sanz on the Born This Way season finale on A&E last night.

The show follows people with Down syndrome, but unlike Cristina and the rest of the cast Angel is said to have Dubowitz syndrome.

Dubowitz syndrome is a very rare disorder that is both genetic and developmental. According to RareDiseases.org, it can affect things such as a person’s growth and the characteristics of the face, however each case is unique in its effects.

Symptoms are sometimes noticed before a baby is born, and other times after birth.

The Season 4 finale of Born This Way was an emotional one for the couple, following the lead-up to their big day before showing them tying the knot.

Angel and Cristina’s relationship has been one of the big storylines of the Emmy-winning show, and their wedding was a huge moment for fans.

Congratulations to Christina, Angel and both of their families. An amazing wedding and another amazing (even if very short) season. That wedding was beautiful and I LOVE this relationship! 😭👏❤ One day I hope to be as happy with someone as Christina and Angel are. #BornThisWay pic.twitter.com/qQHHYcu8Yq — Ophelia M )O(🌳🔮🧙🏼‍♀️🐀 (@EarthFae306) September 6, 2018

OMG… Just came across this show #BornThisWay and the wedding of #AngelandChristina How did I not know of this… #TrueLove #SweetLove — Lisa Mingoia (@LisaMingoia) September 6, 2018

Straight up bawling at how beautiful this wedding is! 👰🏻🤵🏻 Cristina and Angel truly exude the love that they share! ❤️#BornThisWay @AETV pic.twitter.com/PKXIbhhVKO — Jamie Steinberg (@NotYerAvgChick) September 6, 2018

https://twitter.com/AETV/status/1037515635197177857