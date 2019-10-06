Boost Oxygen on Shark Tank: Will the sharks invest in this recreational canned oxygen product?

“Help is here,” says the Shark Tank display for Boost Oxygen. Michael Grice and Rob Neuner are entering the tank in hopes that he can convince the panel of sharks that his bottled oxygen is worth taking to the next level.

Boost Oxygen is 95 percent pure supplemental oxygen in the convenience of a portable canister. The can, which sort of looks like a room spray can, has an ergonomic dispenser that makes it easy to breathe in and enjoy a burst of fresh air.

Boost Oxygen is meant for recreational use, meaning that those with an oxygen prescription aren’t advised to use this product since it isn’t as concentrated as oxygen tanks as we know them.

Instead, Boost is meant to increase energy, boost immune system function and prevent illness. The canisters can also be used during athletics and at high altitudes.

The canisters come in three different sizes and Boost Oxygen is even offered with aromatherapy in Peppermint, Pink Grapefruit, Menthol-Eucalyptus and a new “Think Tank” version that is rosemary infused. Of course, the product is also available plain, with no added aromatherapy.

When it comes to canned oxygen, Boost Oxygen can be purchased by the can or in bulk. The smallest can, which holds 2 liters of 95 percent pure oxygen and provides over 40 one-second inhalations, runs $7.99.

The medium can holds 5 liters and provides more than 100 one-second inhalations runs $9.99 and the large canister, which holds 10 liters and provides more than 200 one-second inhalations runs $14.99.

New customers on the Boost Oxygen website can receive 10 percent off their first order plus, all orders over $50 receive free shipping. Those hoping to try the Boost Oxygen canisters without spending $50 can still get free shipping by purchasing their product from Amazon.

On Amazon, Boost Oxygen has a 4 out of five-star rating with customers raving about how the product works at high altitudes or after leaving smoky areas and on high humidity days. But will the sharks want to take a bite out of this new recreational air market?

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.