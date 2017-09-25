Booby Gibson reveals relationship with Brooke Valentine to Keyshia Cole on LHHH

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood fans have been waiting for the moment for Daniel “Booby” Gibson to reveal his relationship with Brooke Valentine to ex-wife Keyshia Cole — and it’s finally here.

Booby, who finally recently moved out of his and Keyshia’s shared home so he could start dating again, spills the news while out shopping.

Keyshia is stunned when she finds out the girl Booby is talking about is Brooke, who he had been hesitant to cross the line with because they had been friends for so long.

He says he still hasn’t got intimate with Brooke as he’s doing just taking things slow.

But despite Booby’s return to dating Keyshia still finds it in herself to give him advice, telling him that he’s right to do just that — take it day to day to see where things go.

She says in an interview with producers: “I want him to be happy, and I thin he feels the same way about me.”

This week’s LHHH also sees Masika coming up with a plan to get revenge against Zell, Hazel E sparks an angry outburst from Brooke, Nikki and Safaree go on a double date with Chanel and her new love interest and Alexis puts a massive strain on Moniece and A.D. Diggs‘ relationship.

