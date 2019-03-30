Bonnie and Clyde’s death car: All the details as story plays out on The Highwaymen

The Highwaymen just hit Netflix and it retells the legendary story of Bonnie and Clyde from a different point of view. The Netflix original movie shows the lawmen closing in on the outlaws and ends with the shootout.

The most iconic scene is that final shootout and the look at Bonnie and Clyde’s death car. Here is everything you need to know about that infamous vehicle.

Bonnie and Clyde’s death car

Interestingly, Bonnie and Clyde’s death car wasn’t even their car.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow stole the V8 Ford in 1934 and used it as they traveled the Midwest, leaving dead bodies and robbed banks in their path of destruction.

The entire ride ended when the lawmen finally trapped Bonnie and Clyde and ended up filling that death car with over 100 armor-piercing bullets.

What happened to Bonnie and Clyde’s death car?

Just as the outlaws became heroes in the eyes of many people, despite the fact they were murderers, Bonnie and Clyde’s death car was also iconic for many people.

It toured around the nation in carnivals, amusement parks, and state fairs for 30 years after the lawmen filled the outlaws and the car full of holes.

It then ended up at the Museum of Antique Autos in Princeton, Massachusetts, before making its way to a race track in Nevada where people paid to sit in it for a photo.

It then moved to a car museum in Las Vegas and moved around to a few casinos. Eventually, Bonnie and Clyde’s death car started touring again to casinos across the nation.

This, to no one’s surprise, caused fake Bonnie and Clyde’s death cars to pop up around the nation, with scam artists in Florida and Illinois cheating people out of money with the fakes.

As for the real Bonnie and Clyde death car, it now sits in Whiskey Pete’s Casino in Primm, Nevada, along with letters of authenticity and Clyde’s shredded shirt. The car doors have been sealed closed, so no more sitting in the car for photos, though.

The Highwaymen is streaming now on Netflix.