Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Liam in scary doctor visit, Ridge warns Hope to back off

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Thursday April 26, 2018, episode of CBS the soap show that a baby really does bring people together, while one impulsive lady won’t be talked out of what the heart wants.

It takes a scorecard to keep up with Liam’s alliances (maybe dalliances is a better word?), but today it will be Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who gets his full blown attention. Look for these two to have a scary encounter with Dr. Philips (Robin Givens).

The two prospective parents (we think!) have to return to the doctor’s office but what they find out there will not be what they wanted to hear. What does the ultrasound show? Explosive soap spoilers reveal that what they learn will make them closer than they have been in weeks!

Which will not bode well for Hope (Annika Noelle), who encounters a double dose of misery when Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) wants to have a little talk with her.

Steffy’s dad is not happy about her meddling in his daughter’s marriage, and puts her on blast. But you can expect a locked and loaded Hope to give as good as she gets, something that does not go over well with Ridge. Uh oh, if he only knew about that kiss that Hope planted on Liam earlier in the week!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.