Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Bill have heated encounter, The Logan girls help Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Thursday May 24, 2018, episode of the CBS soap promise plenty of wedding drama ahead of Lope’s nuptials.

Hope (Annika Noelle) doesn’t seem to mind being a rebound bride apparently. Thursday she and the other Logan women prepare for her much-anticipated (for all the wrong reasons!) wedding to Liam (Scott Clifton).

Mom Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and aunts Katie (Heather Tom) and Donna Jennifer Gareis) all coo and crow over how lovely Hope looks as she prepares to walk down the aisle to the man of her dreams. It will be on terra firma this time out, no gondolas thank you very much!

Meanwhile Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), aka gondola hijacker, has an intense encounter with Dollar Bill (Don Diamont). He’s the reason Liam dumped her for her step-sis, and pregnant Steffy is livid about the rude turn of events.

Spoilers reveal that something very unexpected happens during their tete-a-tete. Will Bill convince her to marry him instead? Does Steffy have a pregnancy scare? Will Robin Givens pop up again as Dr. Phillips, OB/GYN? Be sure to tune in to find out what transpires between these two former and maybe future lovebirds!

Spoiler alert: Friday a certain L.A. lawyer in the Forrester/Spencer inner circle commences Lope’s nuptials; will he be allowed to finish them as well?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.