Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for week of May 21: Liam and Hope’s wedding causes resentment, Bill wont stop pursuing Steffy!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of May 21-25, 2018, tease even more ramped up drama over the wedding of the century!

No, I’m not talking about Harry and Meghan’s nuptials, I mean L.A.’s own star-crossed lovers, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Depending on which side of the fence they were sitting, these two both horrified and delighted their friends and family with news of their nuptials.

The epic fallout from Lope’s jaw dropping announcement will continue next week as several individuals push their own agendas regarding the loved up couple.

Instead of telling the truth as he knows it, Wyatt decides to be bought off by main instigator Bill. The price of silence? A snazzy Ferrari he’s always coveted. Shallow, Wyatt, shallow!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will not give up trying to prove Bill (Don Diamont) manipulated Liam and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) breakup. But can he find what he needs before the rebound marriage takes place?

As a result of his searching, he alienates wife Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) while they themselves are still on their honeymoon.

Elsewhere Bill will continue his full court press pursuit of Steffy. Will he try to sweeten the deal with a baby stallion for the backyard?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.