Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Does Bill lose an ally?, Wyatt has a dilemma, Congrats to Daytime Emmys winner Rome Flynn!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday’s episode of the CBS sudser reveal that The Stallion may have finally met his match!

But first off, congratulations are in order for uber-talented actor Rome Flynn (Zende Forrester) who won the award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series at Sunday night’s 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards!

Tuesday Bill (Don Diamont) continues to craft his diabolical web of deceit within which he hopes to ensnare the beautiful and pregnant-with-his grandchild (maybe!) Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

How low can Dollar Bill go? That’s a rhetorical question folks, we all know the answer to that one! Yet this week Bill continues with his campaign of shock and awe as he plots to win Steffy’s body and soul.

Previously Bill dropped a shocking revelation concerning Steffy on an astonished Wyatt (Darin Brooks), but this week poor Wyatt is in for a double jolt when Liam (Scott Clifton) tells him what he and Steffy just went through. Now he’s in the middle of a cruel dilemma, does he take sides with Bill or Liam?

But explosive spoilers show that Bill faces an even bigger threat when someone he has trusted for years can no longer stomach his crazed antics. Is trusted ally Justin (Aaron D. Spears) about to turn on Bill?

