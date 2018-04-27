Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill uses Wyatt, Is Robin Givens why Steffy and Liam reunite?, Does Nia Sioux reappear as Emma the intern?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of April 30-May 4, 2018, reveal that May’s soap opera sweeps month kicks off with a bang!

There is bombshell news that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) sinks to a diabolical depth which is not surprising, except for the fact that one of his loyal minions may actually turn turncoat!

Last week Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Clifton) got a bone-chilling scare at the quack, I mean doctor’s office. Yes, that is Robin Givens (infamous boxer Mike Tyson’s ex-wife) on The Bold and the Beautiful, playing Steffy’s OB/GYN. But how crazy is it that she blithely told them something’s wrong with your baby, but come back next week?!

This latest lunacy only lends credence to the rampant speculation that Bill is really the baby daddy, not his son Liam.

Because, remember when the good Doc ran a paternity test and told Steffy that she had no idea who the real dad was? Well Steffy up and said do a second one, duh! Which came back with Liam as the father. You know where this is going folks!

Meanwhile, next week a clueless Bill will go to great lengths to make everyone believe that he is the real dad when he senses that the parents-to-be are getting close again after that disastrous office visit. Don’t they think that maybe it’s time to get a new doctor?!

Bill is further enraged when Steffy’s dad Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) tells Brook (Katherine Kelly Lang) that he’s certain the reunion is on! Look for tensions to rise again underneath Bridge as she is not thrilled at the thought of her daughter’s loss.

Bill involves naïve son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) in his dastardly deed, a risky move that could backfire. Where is trusty lawyer Justin (Aaron D. Spears) at Bill’s moment of need? Never fear, Justin will be involved as well in Bill’s dirty work.

He’s moved mountains for Bill, but is Justin about to end their epic bromance? Spoilers indicate that he feels a bit used in this latest scheme, and may do the unthinkable!

Meanwhile, will fans we be seeing more of Nia Sioux as Emma the intern next week? The former Dance Moms star made a huge splash as one of Forrester Creations’ newest interns and the teen’s huge fan base can’t wait to see what juicy storyline The Bold and the Beautiful has planned for Nia!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.