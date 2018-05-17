Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bill takes Steffy down memory lane, Wyatt makes a deal he shouldn’t

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the Friday May 18, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser reveal that Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) play hard ball with the devil, um, make that Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

This week Wyatt was a bit miffed that his dad used him to trick Liam (Scott Clifton) into breaking up with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Now Liam is set to marry Steffy’s step sis, Hope (Annika Noelle) and Bill is free and clear to pursue Steffy.

On Friday Wyatt lets Katie (Heather Tom) talk him into making a deal with Bill, one that he will probably regret.

Elsewhere, Bill catches up to Steffy and tries the old, “remember when,” routine as a way of winning her back. Yes, The Stallion has the gall to take Steffy down memory lane, when they were getting it on behind his wife Katie’s back. Think hard girlfriend, were those really the good, old days?!

But will a confused Steffy fall prey to his oily machinations? After all she is expecting a child, and the baby daddy is set to live happily ever after with her sis. Friday Steffy will be full of woe and vulnerable.

But her father Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t likely to let Bill worm his way back into Steffy’s life.

He knows that Bill is behind Steffy and Liam’s breakup and working to get the proof, as we speak!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.