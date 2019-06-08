Bobby Reid death: Fear the Walking Dead pays tribute after crew member dies

The Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 premiere aired this past Sunday and featured a tribute to a fallen castmember at the end of the episode — Bobby Reid.

But who was he and what did he do on Fear the Walking Dead?

Bobby Reid’s real name is Robert Reid and he was a key grip on the third season of Fear the Walking Dead. He worked as part of the crew on the current season as well.

For those unfamiliar with film crew positions, a key grip is a person who is in charge of the camera equipment and works alongside the director of photography (cinematographer) who is operating the camera.

Bobby Reid worked in film and television for over two decades including on big budget movies like Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Green Hornet. He also worked on hit Netflix movie Bird Box.

Reid passed away in March when he was involved in an auto accident while driving to see his parents. He had a wife and two children and his friends put together a GoFundMe to help his family following their loss.

Fear the Walking Dead actress Jenna Elfman also paid tribute to Bobby Reid on Facebook.

Only the biggest of love being sent up to this fellow, our #feartwd family member, Bobby Reid, our key grip, who just… Posted by JENNA ELFMAN on Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Fear the Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.