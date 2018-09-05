Bobby Brown’s brother-in-law Gary Garland: Everything you need to know

Bobby Brown’s brother-in-law Gary Garland is attracting a lot of attention as new biopic series The Bobby Brown Story airs on BET.

Gary, who has an interesting past with both the NBA and Whitney Houston, hit headlines after making some explosive allegations earlier this year.

Gary was Whitney’s half-brother. Before her rise to fame, he played in the NBA, being drafted by the Denver Nuggets to play in the 1979-1980 season.

Garland is the son of Cissy Houston, Whitney’s mom, and the half-brother to Michael Houston and Whitney. That makes him the

When he retired from the NBA, Garland joined Houston as a backup singer on tours in the 1980s, 1990s, and even in 2000s. He also participated in her last tour in 2010.

Needless to say, the two had a strong connection and bond growing up together. It was only later that Gary Garland made some explosive allegations against a family member, claiming that the late soul singer Dee Dee Warwick — the sister of Dionne Warwick — had molested both him and Whitney were they were little.

The allegations were included in 2018 documentary Whitney, and Gary spoke about them in an interview with Nightline on ABC News back in June.

Whitney Houston never spoke out about these allegations, and their veracity has has been contested by both Dionne and Whitney Houston’s mother Cissy.

Part two of The Bobby Brown Story airs Wednesday, September 5, at 9/8c on BET.