Who is Bobby Bones on Dancing With The Stars? Radio-host has a big personality and a big heart

Bobby Bones has been announced as one of the celebrities competing on this season of Dancing With The Stars, and has been partnered with Sharna Burgess.

If his name doesn’t ring a bell, it’s probably because you don’t live in or near Nashville, Tennessee, or you aren’t the biggest country music fan. Bones is an American on-air radio personality and entertainer. But the reason why he’s on Dancing With The Stars is that his influence and fame goes beyond Nashville.

Bobby Bones has his own radio show called The Bobby Bones Show, and on his Instagram he reveals that “I talk on the radio. I write books. I tell jokes on a stage. sometimes I play guitar and sing.” And based on his posts, that’s exactly what he does. Bones can be seen performing with his friends as he entertains a crowd.

Bones has been part of the radio industry for years. In 2012, he joined the Fox Sports Radio lineup, where he hosted the weekend sports talk program, Roddick and Bones.

Here, he teamed up with Andy Roddick for three hours on Saturday afternoons. But Bobby is also doing his own thing, being the host of his podcast, The Bobbycast. Here, where he interviews singers and songwriters — and not just country. Just to amp it up, he has also launched his own podcast network, the Nashville Podcast Network, too.

As his Instagram profile reveals, Bobby Bones is also an author. He has two books out. His 2016 book is called Bare Bones, I’m Not Lonely If You’re Reading This Book. In 2018, he released Fail Until You Don’t: Fight. Grind. Repeat. And if his face looks familiar, it’s because he was a mentor on ABC’s American Idol during the first season.

The Washington Post once discussed Bones as being a different kind of radio DJ — without the “classic, booming radio DJ voice“. He is also well known for his charitable work. Bobby Bones helped set the Guinness World Record for “Most hunger relief meals packaged in one hour back in 2013.

Dancing With The Stars begins Monday, September 24, on ABC at 8/7c.