Blueland on Shark Tank: Can this innovative brand change the way we clean?

Can Syed Naqvi and Sarah Paiji Yoo convince the sharks that there are better and more environmental ways to clean? They are presenting Blueland, a cleaning company that is trying to innovate how consumers purchase and use cleaning supplies.

Blueland cleaning supplies are different because you only buy the bottle once. After that, the product comes concentrated in tablet form. When more of the cleaning product is needed, pop that tablet in the reusable bottle and add 20 ounces of water.

The first kit runs $38 and contains three 20 ounce cleaning bottles, one 9-ounce foaming hand soap bottle and four tablets (Multi-Surface, Glass + Mirror, Bathroom, Foaming Hand Soap). Each cleaner comes in a distinctive scent. The hand soap smells like Iris Agave, the multi-surface cleaner is a fresh lemon scent, the window cleaner is unscented, and the bathroom cleaner smells like eucalyptus mint.

When a Blueland customer runs out of a product and wants to stock up, all refill tablets are just $2 each for life.

The motivation for creating the Blueland cleaning products came to Sarah Paiji Yoo. She wanted to reduce the use of throwaway plastics and corner the cleaning supplies market with a smarter product. The Blueland cleaning tablets are small but concentrated, so they work just as well as other cleaning products.

But the tablets are wrapped in compostable paper, not plastic, keeping with the vision of reducing plastic waste. Not only that, but the size of the tablet reduces shipping cost because, as the website reminds us, we’re not shipping water.

On the Blueland website, customers gave the product, and the convenience of having the products shipped to your door, a 5-star rating and rave reviews.

On My Subscription Addiction, Blueland also received a 5-star review. While the cons included the increased cost of the first round of cleaning supplies and that there is only one scent available for each cleaner, the pros outweigh them. Blueland’s non-toxic formula, low-cost refill tablets, effectiveness, and sturdy, well-made bottles were all mentioned. Additionally, there is also a reduction in plastic waste that this system would encourage.

Blueland cleaning supplies sound like a slam dunk for the environmentally conscious, but will it be enough to wow the sharks and get them interested in investing?

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.