Blue Bloods return date: When does show come back with Season 10?

The Blue Bloods fall finale left a lot of questions, including what the future might hold for Jamie and Eddie. Is Eddie pregnant? Was their emotional fight a sign of things to come? Or just newlywed frustrations? We will have to wait to find out.

Unfortunately, Blue Bloods finishes out the month of December with a lot of rebroadcast episodes in order to take its winter hiatus. Previously seen episodes will air on December 20 and December 27 (one aired on December 13 as well).

When does Blue Bloods come back for Season 10, Episode 11?

CBS hasn’t officially announced the Blue Bloods return date, but this is where we can try to make an educated guess. What we feel safe predicting, is that the show will return in January.

On Sunday, January 5, NCIS: Los Angeles returns for its next new episode of Season 11. This seems like a heavy hint that Blue Bloods will return on either January 3 or January 10. Either Friday evening would give fans a lot of additional episodes before the spring break rolls around.

With several more weeks of repeat episodes being shown by CBS, it’s a perfect time to re-watch some of the earlier Season 10 installments. It’s also a prime opportunity for any fans who fell behind to get caught up with the current season.

A lot has already happened, including some notable guest stars, and there is more to come this season.

As for the episodes that will be rebroadcast over the next few weeks, they are interesting ones. On December 20, CBS will air one from Season 9 called Authority Figures. When video surfaces of officers entrapping a suspect, Frank has to deal with it and the cop who released the footage.

On December 27, CBS will show another episode from fall 2018. This one was called Meet the New Boss. It featured Bebe Neuwirth returning as Kelly Peterson, the lead counsel for the group that handles civil claims against the department.

When we are alerted to a confirmed Blue Bloods return date, we will also update this piece to include that information so that fans know when the show comes back to CBS.

Blue Bloods airs Friday nights at 10/9c on CBS.