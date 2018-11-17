Blue Bloods cast has dramatic episode, Erin and Frank clash, Danny risks his badge

The Blue Bloods cast returns for a new episode on Friday night. Season 9 Episode 8 is called Stirring the Pot and it will feature Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Frank (Tom Selleck) clashing over new legislation from the district attorney’s office.

That’s not the only drama that the Regan family will be facing on the latest episode of the show.

Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is going to risk his badge to protect a friend from losing his. Also, an accident on the job will force Jamie (Will Estes) to question whether he’s ready to be a sergeant, yet.

Who plays Governor Mendez on Blue Bloods?

Governor Martin Mendez is back as a member of the Blue Bloods cast in the new episode. Played by actor David Zayas, he is going to be at odds with Erin Regan (again).

David Zayas has a long list of acting credits to his name, including a starring role as Sgt. Angel Batista on the hit show Dexter. He has also appeared in movies like Skyline, The Expendables, and 16 Blocks.

The talented actor can definitely hold his own in a scene, and he will have to, especially if he is sharing screen time with a Reagan.

Frank and Erin face off over new legislation from the DA’s office. #BlueBloods is all-new on Friday! pic.twitter.com/vtUHdnuUW2 — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) November 14, 2018

Make sure to tune in to the new episode of the show, as this is the last new one before Blue Bloods takes its Thanksgiving hiatus. Repeat episodes are available in syndication almost every night, though, for viewers who want to watch more of the Regan family in action.

Blue Bloods airs Friday nights at 10/9c on CBS.