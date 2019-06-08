Bloodmoon cast sighted in Belfast — which means the Game Of Thrones prequel is coming

Brace yourself, Bloodmoon is coming!

Bloodmoon is only the rumored working title for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series. So far only a pilot episode has been ordered by HBO, so fans need to calm down and wait for the executives to decide on Bloodmoon’s fate.

“There’s a prequel in production,” WarnerMedia chairman and HBO overseer Bob Greenblatt told Deadline.

“But, just a pilot so that we can see if it has all the goods and is it worthy of going forward. We’re just trying to be really thoughtful about how to expand this universe, if it makes sense, and not … kill the golden goose.”

However, considering how nicely HBO did financially with Game of Thrones and how many viewers are threatening to drop their HBO subscription now the epic fantasy series is over, it seems highly unlikely that the network will decide to drop the series after merely one episode.

Regardless of whether or not HBO will continue on with Bloodmoon after the pilot, the news is starting to emerge regarding cast arriving in Belfast, a known location for filming on Game of Thrones.

And, this means that filming could be about to begin or is currently underway. Jamie Campbell Bower has not only announced that he is “off on a new adventure” via his official Twitter account but was recently spotted in Belfast partaking of some Subway while in a service station.

Off on a new adventure. — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) May 29, 2019

just saw Jamie Campbell bower tuckin into a subway in a service station in ballymena — lady lambrini (@pure_m0rnin) June 2, 2019

Another actor associated with the Bloodmoon series, Alex Sharp, has also been sighted at Giant’s Causeway, a place previously used by HBO for the Iron Islands.

Whether or not this will be an indicator of the character he will play is yet to be seen. However, he did post a picture of the location to his Instagram account.

Marquis Rodriguez is the final actor discovered to be in the area. Winter is Coming reports that his Instagram stories have recently shown him and Sharp sightseeing at Northern Ireland’s Peace Maze.

While all of this is not conclusive evidence that filming is underway in Belfast for the pilot episode for Bloodmoon, there is certainly a lot of cast members in the same place at the same time.

Also, The Sun has previously reported that filming started on the pilot episode for Bloodmoon at the start of May.

However, they did cite unnamed sources at the time and considering that none of this information has turned up yet on HBO’s official website regarding the prequel series, this information can likely be taken with a grain of salt.

As yet, no release date has been scheduled HBO for the Game of Thrones prequel series.