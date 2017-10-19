Blood Relatives: Evil wife Sharon Anne Maxwell shot husband Gordon in head then burnt body in truck

Sharon Anne Maxwell murdered her husband Gordon by shooting him in the head — then burnt his body in his truck to try and make it look like an accident.

Maxwell — whose story is told in the latest episode of true crime series Blood Relatives on Investigation Discovery — blasted Gordon, her TENTH husband, four times then torched his body inside the vehicle after using gasoline to help set it alight.

She initially called 911 telling them that her husband’s truck was on fire in the backyard and she didn’t know where he was, but that bullets were going off inside. Gordon’s badly burnt remains were pulled out after firefighters arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Maxwell refused to let detectives search her house but when they obtained a warrant they found blood in the master bedroom, and she later changed her story to say that a gun had gone off accidentally while the pair argued.

The serial wife admitted dragging his body to the truck using a blanket and setting his body and the vehicle on fire. But she later changed her story again and tried to put the blame on her own 19-year-old son James Potter.

A jury found her guilty in August 2012 of her husband’s August 2011 murder and she was sentenced to life in prison. She appealed the ruling in 2014 saying there had not been enough evidence against her, but the verdict was upheld. She is not eligible for parole.

Blood Relatives airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Investigation Discovery.