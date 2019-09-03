Blake Horstmann’s scar: Bachelor In Paradise fans think he’s had a hair transplant

Blake Horstmann may be struggling in paradise as he appears to have met most of the women who entered the beach on this season of Bachelor In Paradise, but that’s not all he’s dealing with. First, he was mocked for doing nothing but hook up with women at Stagecoach, an annual music festival in California. And now, he’s dealing with questions about his hair and a huge scar across his head.

The scar had been visible during previous episodes, but it wasn’t until last night’s episode that it was front and center on the screen. And it didn’t take long for people to share photos on Twitter.

Since Blake himself hasn’t addressed the scars, fans are guessing what happened to him. And many expect that he’s undergone a hair transplant.

As it turns out, the backstory of the scar has yet to be revealed. Despite the many questions on Twitter, Blake has not responded on social media. The last time he posted on Instagram, it was regarding Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ comments about her being a mistake after they hooked up at Stagecoach earlier this year.

A Reddit thread began a few weeks ago and even back then, Blake’s scar confused people.

“So does Blake have a history of brain surgery, or did he get hair plugs? Just saw a line on the back of his head and my fiancé and I were both like ‘hair plugs!?’ Anyone else catch that?” a person questioned, resulting in comments about hair transplants.

While Blake was on The Bachelorette, he opened up about being a senior at his high school when a man entered the school and shot a student. His sister was a freshman and his mom worked at the school. The incident happened in 2006, but the scar isn’t from this incident. He appears to have walked away with the mental scars and memories of the shooting, but he was physically unharmed.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.