Blake and Kristina from Bachelor In Paradise: Are they still together and in a relationship? [Spoilers]

Blake Horstmann realized that the woman he wants to pursue on Bachelor In Paradise has been in front of him the whole time. In fact, she’s been in his life since Stagecoach. Blake decided it was time to pursue Kristina and give her every aspect of him while they remained in Mexico.

While Kristina was happy with his realization, she was also questioning his motives. Could he really be dedicated to her and say no to every other person who would enter paradise?

Enter Bri.

When Bri inquired about Blake’s status in paradise, Kristina saw it as the ultimate test. If he accepted Bri’s date, she simply couldn’t trust him and she wanted to end things immediately. But to many people’s surprise, Blake turned down the date offer and stayed dedicated to Kristina.

By all accounts, it looked like a happy ending for them both – right?

Blake considering Kristina because she's the only woman left #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/feXJc5tf6O — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) September 4, 2019

Well, maybe not so. According to Reality Steve, the relationship didn’t last. Blake did try to make the relationship work by planning a private date for himself and Kristina so they could truly see if they were meant to be.

However, Kristina decided to end the relationship despite being open to seeing where they could go. She did reveal that she had trust issues with him because of their history together. She couldn’t find her feelings for him again after she had buried them and she wasn’t looking to expose herself to more heartbreak.

Before Bachelor In Paradise comes to an end, Blake leaves the show and Kristina follows shortly after. Therefore, their relationship fails before the show comes to an end and they are not together at home. Reality Steve predicts that Kristina may rebound with another Bachelor Nation member, but she has yet to confirm a new relationship.

Bachelor In Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.