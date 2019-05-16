Home > Smallscreen

Black Mirror Season 5 release date: When does the new season with Miley Cyrus come out?

By
16th May 2019 2:09 PM ET
Miley Cyrus in Black Mirror Season 5
Miley Cyrus stars in Black Mirror Season 5. Pic credit: Black Mirror/Netflix

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly anticipated Black Mirror Season 5. The streaming platform also released the first official trailer for the science fiction anthology series.

The two-minute trailer and release date announcements come after the release of the interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which became available for streaming on Netflix in December 2018.

Fans are reacting with excitement to the announcement of the premiere date and the release of the first trailer for Black Mirror Season 5.

 

Ahead of the premiere of the upcoming season, here is everything you need to know.

When will the new season premiere?

Black Mirror Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Black Mirror Season 5 trailer

The first trailer for Black Mirror Season 5 was released on Wednesday, May 5. The trailer was released on Black Mirror’s official social media accounts with the caption “You should’ve seen it coming.”

It features Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie, who played Falcon in Avengers film series.

How many episodes will Season 5 feature?

The newly released trailer reveals that Black Mirror Season 5 will feature “three new stories.” Some fans assumed this means that Season 5 will have three episodes and took to social media to express their disappointment, saying they wished the upcoming season would feature more episodes than just three.

However, the producers did not clarify whether “three stories” means the new season will feature only three episodes. And as some fans pointed out, the three stories could be split between more or less than three episodes.

Black Mirror Season 3 and 4 had six episodes each, but 1 and 2 had three episodes each.

Cast: Who will be in the upcoming season?

Black Mirror Season 5 parades an all-star cast including Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie (Avengers), Nicole Beharie (Sleepy Hollow), Topher Grace (That ’70’s Show), Andrew Scott (played Jim Moriarty in Sherlock), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta in Aquaman), Damson Idris (Snowfall), Madison Davenport (From Dusk till Dawn), Ludi Lin (Power Rangers), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2), and Angourie Rice (These Final Hours, The Nice Guys).

What will it be about?

Fans can expect Black Mirror Season 5 to continue focusing on the series’ theme of the power of technology in our lives and the dangers.

“Everywhere you look people are hooked on the things,” Andrew Scott’s tormented character laments in the trailer.

The words, “Technology. The future. The world. Each other. Love. Privacy. Connection. Sex. Family. Work. Afterlife,” are flashed across the screen to give fans a hint of the themes that will be the focus of the plot and storyline of Black Mirror Season 5.

Based on the trailer, the series will follow a man (played by Mackie) who finds family life boring and so uses a dating app to connect with women for secret affairs. His wife (played by Nicle Beharie) later discovers and confronts him.

The trailer also shows Cyrus performing on stage before cheering fans. She plays the role of a musician struggling with the challenges of her career and fame.

The Emmy Award-winning series is created by Charlie Brooker who executive produces with Annabel Jones.

