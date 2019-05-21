Black Mirror Season 5 is three episodes long: Titles and trailers revealed

The Netflix anthology series Black Mirror is returning very soon with a more condensed season. The last few seasons were six to eight episodes in length but this time the show will go back to its roots with a three episode run.

While some might find this frustrating, it should make each episode stronger with Charlie Brooker putting all of his creative energy into fewer stories.

Netflix sent out a press release today with the episode titles and trailer footage that reveal what fans can expect from each episode. Check out details below on what to expect from Black Mirror Season 5.

Black Mirror Season 5 titles and trailers

Smithereens

The footage for Smithereens is extremely vague and that is probably intentional. There seems to be a mystery lurking underneath it all with an Uber driver being the target of someone’s day. The description also says that the main character has an agenda of some sort, which could suggest why he has become someone’s moving bullseye.

Fans of Sherlock should also be excited about this episode because it stars Moriarty himself, Andrew Scott. He usually does a fantastic job at portraying the whole “going mad” routine.

Here is the full synopsis:

A cab driver with an agenda becomes the centre of attention on a day that rapidly spirals out of control.

Cast: Andrew Scott, Damson Idris, Topher Grace

Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too

This will probably be one of the weirder episodes of Black Mirror Season 5. The premise seems to follow a continued theme in the show of what happens when you put someone’s consciousness in technology.

With Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too, the episode seems to ask, what happens when you do that with someone who has a mental illness? It should make for an interesting exploration about the effects of fame on women in the industry and who better to tackle this subject than Miley Cyrus?

Here is the full synopsis:

A lonely teenager yearns to connect with her favorite pop star – whose charmed existence isn’t quite as rosy it appears…

Cast: Cast: Miley Cyrus, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport

Striking Vipers

This one seems to be a throwback to episodes like The Entire History of You, where technology can have haunting impacts on relationships.

With Striking Vipers, Charlie Brooker seems to have a lot on his mind about how technology can make one absent in relationships or pull people away from their loved ones. Only here, the concept will most likely be taken to the absolute extreme version of such a scenario.

Here is the full synopsis:

Two estranged college friends reunite in later life, triggering a series of events that could alter their lives forever.

Cast: Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Ludi Lin

Black Mirror Season 5 will premiere June 5, 2019, on Netflix.